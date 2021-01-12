A 10th COVID-19-related death has been reported in Piatt County, a man in his 90s.
The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department also reported 24 new cases in the county on Friday through Sunday, bringing its total to 1,183 during the pandemic.
DeWitt County recorded 37 new cases during the three-day reporting period, bringing its total to 1,110 cases and 19 deaths.
Health Department Administrator David Remmert said both counties have returned to the state warning list for COVID-19 due to an increase in cases last week.
He added that immunizations continue for frontline health workers, and expects the next phase could begin in the bi-county region within two weeks.
“Phase 1B will include frontline essential workers and residents age 65 and over. The frontline essential workers designation includes many residents who carry a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure because of their work duties, often because they are unable to work from home, and/or they must work closely to others without being able to socially distance,” said Remmert.
Those eligible for the vaccine in phase 1B include first responders, along with staff in schools, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers and inmates, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers, shelters and day cares.
To provide more equitable vaccine access to elder populations given data showing people of color die of COVID-19 at younger ages, Illinois lowered the age eligibility recommended by ACIP by 10 years to 65 years of age.
Remmert also reported that 71 tests were processed at a free mobile testing clinic held Jan. 9 in Clinton.
New cases by town
DeWitt County, 37 new cases
• Clinton, 27
• Farmer City, 6
• Waynesville, 3
• Wapella, 1
Piatt County, 24 new cases
• Monticello, 11
• Bement, 6
• Mansfield, 2
• Cerro Gordo, 2
• Milmine, 1
• White Heath, 1
• La Place, 1