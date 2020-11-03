A third person in Piatt County, a woman in her 60s, has died from COVID-19, according to the Illinois State Department of Public Health. The local health department confirmed that death today, but had no more details.
It is the third COVID-19-related death in the county in a week.
Piatt County also recorded 19 more cases of coronavirus on Friday through Monday, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. That included six each in Cerro Gordo and Montiello, four in Cisco and three in Atwood.
DeWitt County added 28 more positive tests during that time, 25 of those in Clinton. Kenney also had two new cases and Farmer City one.
Since the pandemic began, DeWitt County has recorded 398 cases of COVID-19, Piatt County 319 cases.
The health department said cases are spiking locally, statewide and nationwide, and advised against attending or hosting events, parties or other gatherings. In addition, residents are advised to wash their hands frequently, observe social distancing and to wear a mask when in public.
“Protect vulnerable populations. Please test even when asymptomatic,” added local health director Dave Remmert.