A total of 30 residents of the Piatt County Nursing Home have now tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 4, according to facility officials. There have also been two deaths in the past week, the first two of the pandemic for the nursing home.
In addition, 21 members of the nursing home staff have also tested positive during the pandemic.
A report released Monday by the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department registered 37 new cases of COVID-19 in DeWitt County between Dec. 23 and Dec. 25, bringing its total to 917 since April. That includes 19 deaths, including one of a male in his 70s announced on Monday.
Piatt County totaled 34 new cases in the three day period, and 1,059 overall. With the two deaths at the nursing home, the county has had eight deaths during the pandemic.
New cases by city:
DeWitt County
–Clinton, 29
–Farmer City, 3
–Waynesville, 2
–Kenney, 1
–Weldon, 1
–Heyworth, 1
Piatt County
–Monticello, 16
–White Heath, 5
–Bement, 4
–DeLand, 2
–Atwood, 2
–Milmine, 1
–La Place, 1
–Cerro Gordo, 1
–Hammond, 1
–Mansfield, 1