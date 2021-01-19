The next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations has begun in DeWitt and Piatt Counties, and those 75 years of age and older along with essential workforce personnel can call the health department for appointments to receive the vaccine.
“There are limited appointments available, but those who meet these criteria are welcome to call for an appointment,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
In Piatt County call 217-762-7911. In DeWitt County call 217-935-3427.
Mass vaccination clinics able to serve up to 500 people per week should also start the first week of February, said the health official. When those begin, the eligible age will drop to 65 years old. The bi-county region's first mass vaccination clinic will be for school workers this Friday.
Remmert warned that vaccines may not come immediately to all, since Phase 1B is a large segment of the population that includes school workers, first responders, grocery store workers, day care staff and more.
“Be patient and do not expect to get your vaccinations immediately. This is dictated by local resources, not demand,” said Remmert.
The news comes as Region 6 – which includes both counties – has upgraded from Tier 3 to Tier 1 mitigations, which are allowing restaurants to serve customers inside on a limited basis.
Latest cases
DeWitt County recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday through Saturday, bringing its total to 1,185 and 20 deaths during the pandemic.
Piatt County had 14 new cases during that time period, and has totaled 1,229 cases and 11 deaths.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County, 20 new cases
• Clinton, 18
• Kenney, 1
• Waynesville, 1
Piatt County, 14 new cases
• Monticello, 7
• Bement, 2
• Mansfield, 2
• White Heath, 2