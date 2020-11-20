The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced three additional COVID-19-related deaths in DeWitt County this week, bringing the total to 11 for the county since the pandemic began.
The most recent deaths include two females in their 80s and one female in her 90s.
Piatt County has recorded five COVID deaths in 2020, none this week.
IDPH reported 13,012 new and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 126 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 634,395 cases, including 11,304 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,024 specimens for a total 9,588,698.
As of Thursday night, 6,111 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,196 patients were in the ICU and 604 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 13 – November 19, 2020 is 11.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 13 – November 19, 2020 is 13.4 percent.