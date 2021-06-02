Vaccination clinics for 12- to 18-year olds scheduled
CLINTON — DeWitt County has recorded three COVID-19 related deaths since May 14, bringing its total to 28 for the pandemic.
The deaths were: A male in his 70s reported on May 14; a female in her 60s on May 17 and a male in his 50s on May 23.
In its latest update covering 18 days through this past Monday, the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported that cases overall continue to drop, with DeWitt County reporting 17 new cases and Piatt County just five over the previous week.
For the entire 18-day reporting period, DeWitt County recorded 54 new cases, bringing its total to 1,611 since April of 2020. Piatt County added 20 new cases, bringing its total to 1,567 for the pandemic. Piatt has totaled 14 COVID-19-related deaths total.
The health department is offering walk-in vaccination clinics for 12- to 18-year-olds at the health department offices. In DeWitt County they will be from 1 to 6 p.m. June 10 and 24 at 5924 Revere Rd., Clinton. Call 217-935-3427 for entry into the building.
Piatt County clinics will be from 1 to 6 p.m. June 2 and 8 at 1020 S. Market St., Monticello. Please stay in your car and an employee will come out to meet you.
First dose appointments are also available at health department offices by calling 217-935-3427, ext. 2114 or 217-762-7911, ext. 2211. Vaccinations are also available through Walgreens.
The latest cases by town:
DeWitt County, 54 new cases
•Clinton, 36
•Farmer City, 4
•Wapella, 4
•Kenney, 3
•Maroa, 2
•Waynesville, 2
•Dewitt, 1
•Heyworth, 1
•Weldon, 1
Piatt County, 20 new cases
•Cerro Gordo, 4
•Mansfield, 4
•Monticello, 4
•Atwood, 3
•Cisco, 2
•DeLand, 1
•Hammond, 1
•White Heath, 1