The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department announced six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday – three in each county.
For Piatt County, the cases included two in Monticello and one in Mansfeld. In DeWitt County, there was one positive test each in Clinton, Weldon and Farmer City.
The six cases in the bi-county area included two females in their 30s, one male in his 30s, one male in his 50s, one female in her 70s and one male in his 80s.
Health Department Administrator David Remmert reminded residents that they are considered a close contact if they have been within six feet of someone who tested positive for at least 15 minutes.
“If you are named as a close contact during a confirmed case interview, you will be called by the local health department,” he said. “Confirmed cases are contagious 48 hours prior to their onset of symptoms and for at least 10 days after their onset of symptoms.”
“Close contacts cannot test out of quarantine,” added Remmert. “Please, stay home and contact your doctor if you are sick.”
To date, Piatt County has registered 110 positive tests for COVID-19 and DeWitt County 67. No one is currently hospitalized in either county due to COVID-19.
State update
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday announced 1,953 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 28 additional confirmed deaths. It included deaths in Ford (a male in his 80s) and McLean (1 male in his 70s) counties.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 255,643 cases, including 8,242 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 3 – September 9 is 3.8 percent. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,982 specimens for a total of 4,575,721. As of last night, 1,609 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.