12 new cases of COVID reported over the weekend
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert is preaching the “Three W's” in encouraging COVID-19 safety after the bi-county area recorded 12 new cases on Saturday and Sunday.
“Wash your hands, Watch your distance (six fee or more apart), Wear a mask while in public,” said Remmert. “Cases are spiking in both counties.”
DeWitt County had three positive tests – one each in Clinton and Weldon on Saturday, and one on Sunday in Lane.
Piatt County recorded eight new cases – four cases in Monticello and one in Hammond on Saturday, and an additional three on Sunday, including two in Cerro Gordo and one in Monticello.
Age ranges for the 12 weekend cases included:
–1 minor
–1 18-year-old male
–1 female in her 20s
–1 female in her 30s
–3 males in their 30s
–1 male in his 40s
–2 males in their 60s
–1 female in her 60s
–1 female in her 70s
“We will be hosting a IDPH mobile testing unit on Oct. 10-11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This mobile testing unit will provide free tests and will be parked at our agency office located at 5924 Revere Road, Clinton,” added Remmert.
Piatt County has had a total of 167 cases of COVID-19, while DeWitt County has had 162.