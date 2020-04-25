For the first time in its 66-year history, there will be no rodeo this June at the Piatt County Trail Blazers grounds north of Monticello.
“To keep our community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, we thought the best thing to do would be to cancel it,” Said Jocelyn Hilgenberg, the current president of the Trail Blazers.
The annual rodeo would have been held on June 25-27. Dates have already been selected for 2021: June 24-26.
“We want to thank our sponsors and fans, and hopefully we will be back bigger and stronger next year,” added Hilgenberg.