DeWitt County continued to see an uptick in positive COVID-19 tests to end the work week, with 12 new cases reported on Thursday and Friday.
Eleven of the 12 were in Clinton, with the other being in Beason.
Piatt County reported four new cases on Thursday and Friday, three in Monticello and one in Atwood.
Overall, the cases in the bi-county area included:
– 1 minor
– 1 female in her late teens
– 3 females in their 20s
– 1 female in her 30s
– 2 males in their 30s
– 1 male in his 40s
– 4 males in their 50s
– 1 female in her 50s
– 2 females in their 60s
Piatt County has totaled 143 cases of COVID-19. DeWitt County, which is currently on the state warning list, has registered 127 cases.