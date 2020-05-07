Sixteen residents of the Piatt County Nursing Home, along with three staff members, have all tested negative for COVID-19 during the current pandemic, according to a report given to the county board nursing home committee on Thursday.
Five residents of the adjacent Maple Point Supportive Living facility in Monticello have also tested negative.
Infection Prevention Nurse Tiffany Kleven said there is a plan ready in case there is a positive case at the nursing home. It involves isolating COVID-19 patients at the end of one of the building’s wings.
“We are looking at getting a clear divider for that hallway, and we would designate one nurse, and one CNA to care for the positive resident or residents. We could hold up to eight in that unit,” said Kleven.
“They could come through that (wing’s) door, they could screen each other, they would not have to come out into the general population,” she added.
She was also asked how the nursing home was handling staff who also work at other healthcare facilities.
“Our staff is very careful,” answered Kleven. “Healthcare workers are using PPE (personal protection equipment), they’ve showered, they’ve been home before they come into our facility. They don’t go from one job right into the other.”
Staff workers who have been in any facilities where there have been positive cases must be tested for COVID-19 and cleared before being allowed back in the nursing home.
PPE equipment reinforcements are also on the way, according to Kleven and Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter. They told the committee that a shipment including 150 masks and 2,000 gowns should arrive next week from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Illinois National Guard.
Porter said gowns have been especially difficult to find, with the nursing home using some washable ones on loan from Kirby Medical Center to help get through the current coronavirus crisis.
“We haven’t been able to obtain gowns through traditional means,” he said. “All of a sudden to have 2,000 gowns will be pretty remarkable.”
The shipment is also expected to include shoe covers, hand sanitizer and face shields.
Kleven said testing of residents and staff has gotten easier with faster results since more tests became available. Tests can now be ordered by physicians; before it took approval by the local health department.
Results are usually known within 48 hours, sooner if they are taken at Kirby Medical Center and tested at Carle Foundation Hospital. Swabs taken at the nursing home are taken to the Illinois Department of Public Health in Springfield for testing.
County Board President Ray Spencer asked what the policy is if a resident tests positive for COVID-19 while at a local hospital. If they are asymptomatic, said Kleven, they will be treated at the hospital. At a certain point in recovery they would then be taken care of in isolation at the nursing home.
Porter expressed relief that staffing has not been a major issue at the nursing during the pandemic.
“My biggest worry was that we would get into this and we would lose staff, people leaving the building and not returning out of fear of the virus,” he said. “With two very small exceptions, and those were ancillary positions, that has not happened.
“I can’t express my gratitude enough to the staff,” added Porter.