The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department on Saturday reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period last week.

Two additional deaths were also reported in DeWitt County, bringing its total to 18 deaths and 838 cases total during the pandemic. The deaths were a male in his 70s and a female in her 90s.

Piatt County has totaled 6 deaths total and 975 cases overall.

How the most recent break down by town:

Piatt County

WEDNESDAY

Monticello: 3 cases

Bement: 2 cases

Hammond: 1 case

Mansfield: 1 case

THURSDAY

Monticello: 6 cases

Atwood: 1 case

Bement: 1 case

La Place: 1 case

DeWitt County

WEDNESDAY

Clinton: 9 cases

Farmer City: 1 case

THURSDAY

Clinton: 5 cases

Waynesville: 2 cases

Farmer City: 1 case

Wapella: 1 case

