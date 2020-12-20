The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department on Saturday reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period last week.
Two additional deaths were also reported in DeWitt County, bringing its total to 18 deaths and 838 cases total during the pandemic. The deaths were a male in his 70s and a female in her 90s.
Piatt County has totaled 6 deaths total and 975 cases overall.
How the most recent break down by town:
Piatt County
WEDNESDAY
Monticello: 3 cases
Bement: 2 cases
Hammond: 1 case
Mansfield: 1 case
THURSDAY
Monticello: 6 cases
Atwood: 1 case
Bement: 1 case
La Place: 1 case
DeWitt County
WEDNESDAY
Clinton: 9 cases
Farmer City: 1 case
THURSDAY
Clinton: 5 cases
Waynesville: 2 cases
Farmer City: 1 case
Wapella: 1 case