MONTICELLO — A vaccinated staff member at the Piatt County Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Monticello-based facility to close to visitors until further notice.
Testing is being conducted of all residents and staff in response.
“All initial signs from the area that person was working in, are negative for spread, but we will see,” Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter said. Testing of residents on Thursday was nearly complete with no positives.
The employee had been away from work for two days because they did not feel well, then on their own got tested, which came back positive.
The positive test will also trigger weekly testing of all residents and staff.