All 1,000 appointments in Piatt County for COVID-19 vaccines have been filled for clinics scheduled the first two weeks of February. There are still some appointments available in DeWitt County, where 800 of the 1,000 slots have been filled.
Additional information is available https//dewittpiatthealth.com. A SignUpGenius page is being used to make appointments. Those without internet can call the health department at 217-935-3427.
“We will continue to utilize the SignUpGenius for scheduling vaccinations including second doses, so stay tuned to our website, our Facebook page, and local media for these SignUpGenius links. We will provide vaccination to all who want vaccination within our two counties, but will be unable to serve everyone at once,” said DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert.
Only essential workers in Phase 1B of the vaccination program can receive it at this time. Remmert also asked for people to only make appointments in counties where they live or work.
Remmert said a 21st death has also been recorded in DeWitt County, which has totaled 1,234 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. Piatt County has recorded 1,254 cases and 12 deaths.
DeWitt County saw 17 new positive tests in the latest update from the health department that covers Friday through Sunday, Jan. 22-24. Piatt County recorded 9 new cases during the three-day reporting period.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County, 17 new cases
•Clinton, 10
•Kenney, 4
•Wapella, 2
•DeWitt, 1
Piatt County, 9 new cases
•Monticello, 6
•DeLand, 2
•Mansfield, 1