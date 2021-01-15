A COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic for Piatt County school staff members on Jan. 22 will be a good test for future efforts in vaccinating other segments of the population, according to the local health department.
“We will be initiating 1B vaccinations with a special school faculty outreach clinic for all Piatt County schools to test our mass scale ability,” said DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert. “We are working in partnership with area providers including Kirby, Carle, Christie and the local health department to provide staffing of this clinic.”
He added that, while other mass vaccination clinics should follow for those eligible in Phase 1B, he pleaded for the public to be patient.
“There is no way we can possibly accommodate all residents all at once. Be patient, this is a marathon, not a sprint. If we are inundated it won't go well. This is dictated by area resources, not demand,” he added.
Since Phase 1B includes school staff as well as those 65 years of age and older, Remmert expected that phase to take months to complete. He added that updates will be provided to local media and on the health department Facebook page. A SignUpGenius page will be used to schedule appointments once vaccination clinics are announced.
DeWitt County numbers up
Remmert said DeWitt County last week had its second-highest total for new cases of COVID-19, helping land it on the state warning list for COVID-19. He said both counties are seeing a post-holiday surge in positive tests.
In the health department’s latest update, 36 new cases were recorded Monday and Tuesday in DeWitt County, bringing it to a total of 1,146 for the pandemic. A 20th death – a female in her 70s – was also announced.
Piatt County recorded 19 positive tests for the two days. It has totaled 1,202 cases, and included its 11th death, a female in her 90s.
The latest cases by town:
DeWitt County, 36 new cases
–Clinton, 24
–Kenney, 6
–Farmer City, 4
–Waynesville, 2
Piatt County, 19 new cases
–Monticello, 7
–Cerro Gordo, 4
–White Heath, 2
–Atwood, 1
–Bement, 1
–DeLand, 1
–Mansfield, 1
–Seymour, 1
–Weldon, 1