PIATT COUNTY — Residents and staff at nursing homes in Monticello and Bement are vaccinated at a higher rate than state and national averages, according to figures compiled by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
At the Piatt County Nursing Home, 96.15 percent of residents were fully vaccinated as of July 18. That compares to a state average of 84.9 percent and 81.3 percent nationally.
“I believe our higher rate of vaccination is due to several factors, but chief among them is the staff's dedication to the facility and the residents who live here,” Piatt County Nursing Home Director Scott Porter said.
“We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and make it a point to continue to try and educate staff when concerns are brought up about the vaccinations. It is important to keep the lines of communication open,” Porter said.
Bement Health Care Center residents are vaccinated at a 93.1 percent rate.
For the two DeWitt County long term care facilities where data was available, 97.83 of residents at Farmer City Rehab and Health Care are vaccinated, while Manor Court in Clinton had an 83.33 rate.
The Piatt County facilities are also well above the national average when it comes to staff vaccination rates. A total of 81.9 percent of Piatt County Nursing Home staff are vaccinated, compared to 59.14 percent in Illinois overall and 58.6 percent nationally.
At Bement Health Care Center, 73.68 percent of staff are vaccinated.
In DeWitt County, 82.46 percent of staff at Farmer City Rehab and Health Care have been immunized, and 42.31 percent at Manor Court.