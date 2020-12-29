Kirby Medical Center in Monticello has begun administering COVID-19 inoculations after receiving 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday.
Hospital Chief Clinical Officer Jennifer Moss said frontline employees are receiving them first, with a goal of getting doses to all 200 employees who have opted in by the end of next week.
“There's a potential for side effects, so we don't want to vaccinate, say, the whole emergency department on one day, so we have to stagger the vaccinations within the departments,” said Moss.
A second dose is then required 30 days later.
Employees at satellite clinics will also be vaccinated at the main Monticello facility.
“We're so excited to have received it,” added Moss. “Everybody wants things to get back to normal, and honestly this feels like the first step of doing something that may help us get back to normal. Or a new normal, whatever that may be.”
A total of 21 employees received doses on Monday afternoon, the first being nurse practitioner Jen Minehart, who happened to be at the front of the line at 2:30 p.m.
“It just so happened she was the first one to show up. She sees a lot of patients in our quick care in the clinic, so she gets exposed quite a bit. So it was kind of nice she was the first person here at Kirby to be vaccinated,” added Moss.
Kirby has a staff of about 325 people, but that includes part-time workers who may be getting the vaccine elsewhere. Some have also opted out due to health conditions that include pregnancy. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are also advised to wait 90 days before being vaccinated.
The vaccine is not yet available to the general public, but Moss said the hospital will keep people informed.
“As soon as we have vaccines available to the public, we'll blast that out as well as we can, and have an organized effort in cooperation with the health department to implement it,” she said.