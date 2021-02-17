Health officials don't anticipate a long delay
With a possible delay in vaccine delivery – partly due to the recent winter storm – the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department has paused signup for its mass vaccination clinics in both counties. Those already with appointments will still be able to receive inoculations.
“Each week we will assess demand, available supply of vaccine, and staffing before posting a new SignUpGenius link. We have delayed posting a new SignUpGenius link this week due to concern over supplies of vaccine. We have enough vaccine on hand to vaccinate those with appointments through the end of February,” said Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
The possible delay comes just after the department had announced that, as of Feb. 25, it would allow those under the age of 65 with certain health conditions had been added to Phase 1B.
Remmert said the supply was starting to dwindle even before the storm, but does not expect that to be the situation for very long.
“I don't suspect we will be in a supply shortage for long - they are manufacturing a lot of vaccine now,” he said.
Eligible health conditions added as of Feb. 25 include those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, heart condition, immunocompromised from a solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary disease and sickle cell disease.
Remmert said updates on vaccines and the resumption of appointments will be posted on www.dewittpiatthealth.com.
About 7,000 shots have been given total in the two counties.
The Phase 1B vaccination effort is also available for essential workers.
“Essential workers includes first responders, K-12 education workers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers and inmates, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and staff at shelters and day cares,” said Remmert.
New cases
Twenty-four new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in DeWitt County and 15 new cases in Piatt County in a recent seven-reporting period, according to the health department.
The reporting period covered Wednesday, February 10 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.
With the new cases, Piatt County has recorded 1,344 total cases and 13 deaths during the pandemic. DeWitt County's totals are 1,303 cases and 22 deaths.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County, 24 new cases
•Clinton, 21
•Wapella, 2
•Weldon, 1
Piatt County, 15 new cases
•Monticello, 4
•White Heath, 4
•Hammond, 3
•Bement, 2
•Cerro Gordo, 1
•Ivesdale, 1