Isolation did not stop White Heath Elementary Principal Emily Weidner from recently becoming Doctor Emily Weidner.
She just had to defend her dissertation remotely instead of in person, which she did to University of Illinois jurors on March 30.
“Normally you sit in a room with people and give a presentation, and then they ask you questions about it and you discuss it,” said Weidner, whose thesis was on “Teacher Evaluation, Policy Reforms Involving Student Data, Teacher’s Perceptions.”
With the shelter-in-place orders due to the coronavirus crisis, she instead was grilled for about two hours via Zoom, as she presented her dissertation and answered questions via a computer from her office in White Heath.
Weidner said handling the process remotely — an option that just recently opened up for University of Illinois PhD students — might have been a little less stressful.
“I think it was actually easier,” she commented. “I think it was a little less nerve wracking than being in the room with everyone. It was very different from what I expected. You imagine what that moment will be like, so it was different than what I imagined, but I thought it went really well.”
It went well enough for her to earn a passing grade. She is technically not a doctor yet, although that is just a matter of formally depositing her thesis with minor changes with the university by April 10.
Weidner had used Zoom before, but had never hosted a meeting or shared her screen during a call. She also set up a dual monitor in order to view her notes during the Zoom conference.
Once it was all set up, she was off to the doctoral races.
“I’m just grateful that they let me do it, because I was afraid with everything shut down, I would have to wait and do it later,” added the local principal.
Weidner, who attended White Heath school as a youth, has now earned three degrees from the U of I. Her first was a bachelor’s in liberal arts, followed by a master’s in education. She started work on her PhD in Educational Policy, Organization and Leadership in 2015. It includes a superintendent certificate should she wish to shift to that educational role in the future.
Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said he encourages staff to pursue further education, even if it takes them out of the district in the future. For example, longtime high school principal Tip Reedy became the superintendent of the Williamsburg school district in the fall of 2017.
“I have always encouraged our principals to go for their next degree or certification,” said Zimmerman. “It is important to keep learning. Even if they don’t currently have aspirations toward the next job, it is good to have the door open for the future.”