The latest update from the local public health department shows that Piatt County experienced its worst day for COVID-19 on Thursday – 45 new cases – as well as its worst week since the pandemic begin in the spring, with 139 positive tests recorded Nov. 10-14, upping its total to 582 overall.
DeWitt County totaled 53 new cases in the most recent update, with 530 overall since the onset of the pandemic.
Clinton and Monticello are still the current coronavirus hot spots on the bi-county area, with 35 new cases recorded in Clinton during those five days, and 47 in the same time period in Monticello. Cerro Gordo also had 30 cases, Bement 21 and Mansfield 15 between Nov. 10-14.
Both counties are on the state warning list for COVID-19, which now includes all but six of Illinois' 102 counties.
“We are experiencing a peak number of cases we're seen during this pandemic,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Director David Remmert. He continued to urge residents to refrain from hosting or attending events, parties or gatherings.
“Wash your hands frequently, watch your distance (six feet or more), wear a mask when in public. Protect vulnerable populations. Please test even when asymptomatic,” he added.
New case totals by town between Nov. 10-14:
DeWitt County
Clinton – 35
Farmer City – 8
DeWitt – 3
Waynesville – 2
Wapella – 2
DeLand – 1
Weldon – 1
Kenney – 1
Piatt County
Monticello – 47
Cerro Gordo – 30
Bement – 21
Mansfield – 15
White Heath – 10
Atwood – 6
Cisco – 4
Hammond – 3
La Place – 3