MONTICELLO — A Piatt County board member would like to see a former Emergency Management Agency director re-hired. At the same time, the county will advertise the part-time position for a third time in an effort to get more applicants for the job.
Gail Jones put forth Jim Donaldson for the vacant post at an EMA committee meeting on Friday.
Donaldson served in that capacity for 12 years prior to being dismissed in May of 2018. A year later, he was charged with official misconduct and theft, but those charges were dropped in December of 2019.
The motion put forth by Jones at the June 4 committee session did not get to a vote. Instead, it was tabled while input from the state’s attorney’s office is solicited.
“I’m a little hesitant voting on this until we dot all of our i’s and cross all of our t’s with (State’s Attorney) Sarah (Perry),” County Board Chairman and Committee Chairman Ray Spencer said.
Jones was not sure the input of the state’s attorney was necessary, but voted in favor of tabling the motion.
“If you’re not proven guilty, to me you start off on the same slate as all the other applicants, and the state’s attorney did not sit in on the other applicants. If she’s not weighing in on those, then I don’t see the need for her to sit in on this one,” Jones said.
Donaldson was one of the few to apply for the position, and one of the only ones who has proper certifications, according to Jones.
“We did the interviews, and the first choice did not accept the job, and I think Mr. Donaldson is very well qualified. He’s done the job previously,” Jones said.
She added that, since criminal charges were dropped before the case got to trial,
“I think he’s still qualified for the job. I think you’re innocent until proven guilty.”
Spencer was still hesitant, at least at this point.
“I guess I’m a little concerned about the optics of it. I believe the county board will receive flack from certain quarters, trying to bring back someone who was in a job, out of job and now you want to bring them back,” he said.
In the meantime, the committee also decided to advertise the position for a third time. The county has had difficulty finding applicants. The position opened with the termination of Mike Holmes in January. Interim directors have included County Sheriff David Hunt, and currently Monticello Police Chief John Carter.
Grant work
County Finance Manager Linda Leach said she had completed claims for five quarters of reimbursement, dating back to October of 2019, for about $4,000 in state dollars for EMA.
Carter also told the committee he was working on training needed to meet certification standards for the agency. He said it would result in at least four training exercises for EMA responders.
In other action, a $5,300 bill from Hyper-Reach was approved, despite the fact the service has not been used due to the lack of login information. Carter said he would call the company to see if that could be remedied.