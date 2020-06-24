David William Norton, 57, of Colchester, IL, passed away at 8:31 p.m., June 18, 2020 at McDonough District Hospital, Macomb.
David was born July 2, 1962 in Monticello, IL the son of James William and Norma Ruth (Mitchell) Norton. He married Cindy Lou Burton on May 28, 1981 in White Heath, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Norton; children, David J. Norton and Charles E. Norton; grandchildren, Ceres Norton, Wyatt Norton and Kiari Congdon; brother Jamie Norton, Mahomet; and sisters, Debbie (Ron) Barton, Seneca, SC; and Tracy (Randy) Wright, Mahomet, IL. He was preceded in death by his sister Cindy McKinney; grandparents, Charles and Ruth Norton; and father, Jim and Judy (Robb) Norton.
David graduated from DeLand-Weldon High School in 1980. He was active duty US Army for 11 years and worked for Verizon in Fort Wayne, IN and Frontier in Macomb, IL. He enjoyed farm homesteading with Cindy where they raise rabbits, pigs, goats, chickens, and turkeys. David loved playing with his grandchildren, the joys of his life. He also had fun surprising Cindy and dancing with her in the kitchen.
Private family service will be held. Interment will be held in the Ingram Cemetery, White Heath.
