MONTICELLO — To Piatt County Nursing Home Director Scott Porter, the county-owned facility is currently like a stable ship traversing a turbulent sea. As the facility navigates the COVID-19 pandemic and critical staff shortages that have resulted in an $18 per hour starting wage for Certified Nursing Assistants, he says the nursing home is still strong — and in it for the long term.
“So many generations and blood and treasure have gone into building it, she’s almost unsinkable,” Porter said of the nursing home, constructed in 1973.
Porter pointed out he had little background in running a large business when he became the director just over four years ago.
“And even with my lack of knowledge, she came right up. She came right to the top. It took a long time to fix all the little things, but she didn’t go under, and I always hold on to that in this time.
“She’s a lot stronger than what we think. And I call her she, like a ship, but she really is. She’s capable of amazing things,” Porter told the county board nusing home committee on Jan. 27.
That optimism followed discussion on staffing shortages that have prompted a limit on admissions, and thus less revenue.
Porter hopes the $18/hour starting wage will help position the facility to fill its openings — they are looking for six nurses and 17 CNAs — and slowly increase admissions from the current 72 to at least 80, which is sited as the break-even point by nursing home officials.
The new rate of pay is noted in advertisements that started Jan. 26. Porter said a higher rate is needed to attract workers from outside of the county, especially with higher gas prices. He said the nursing home has fund reserves that can help it get through the lean times while staffing is sought.
“If we raise census to 80, we could run with this payroll, no problem,” said Porter.
“My goal is sometime between the end of April and beginning of June, we have to start to cross over with the census, because that will give us time to make a correction, and that correction would be to manage it due to staffing,” Porter said.
“That’s how it works. You throw out the money, then you bring a few more in to try and stabilize it. It will still be a balancing act through summer. So there is a plan.”
Nursing Home Administrative Assistant Suzanna Brock said the facility should be closer to the break even point with the anticipated addition of two additional residents this week.
Porter added the level of care required in nursing homes has increased in the past two decades, migrating towards a majority of residents needing little care to most who now need much more. Part of that is due to the proliferation of assisted and supportive living facilities, which takes many residents who need less care out of the nursing home environment.
“We’ve become an extension of the hospitals,” Porter said.
Piatt County is not alone in battling staffing and other woes. County Board Chairman Ray Spencer said at the committee meeting that others are experiencing similar difficulties.
“It’s a story I hear repeated at meetings in other counties with nursing homes, or other meetings talking about this very same thing. It’s not just us,” Spencer said.
While licensed for 100 beds, the realistic maximum capacity is more like 92 residents due to a patient room being converted into a sensory room for memory care patients, along with a philosophical decision to avoid three-bed rooms when possible.
A way to save money would be to decertify spaces not being used for residents, which would allow the nursing home to stop paying bed taxes for those. Porter said that would save about $2,000 per bed per year, and requires decertification process with the state that would require an onsite inspection to show the space is not set up for direct patient care.
The nursing home director said he has only seen the census reach 92 once in his nine years at Piatt County, first as social services director, then as assistant to the director and director since December of 2017.
But Porter called that process “a question for another day,” and is instead focusing on staffing and admission issues in the short term.
Other measures being taken to alleviate staffing concerns include equipment upgrades making it easier for CNAs to do their job, which could make it possible for some duties to be done with less staff when shorthanded.
Other options could be to offer more private rooms, which take less staff. If the number of residents served cannot be maintained with existing staff, the facility could also revert to accepting Piatt County citizens only.
Committee Chairperson Gail Jones emphasized the nursing home is needed in Piatt County.
“It’s important to have that we have the nursing home we have, because it’s been a staple in the county for a long, long time,” Jones said. “We’re very fortunate, because family members would be in another town.”
At the committee meeting, the twice-monthly approved nursing home payroll was $195,970. Porter said it is higher than in the past due to overtime paid. He felt that, that even with the higher wages being offered, if openings are filled the payroll would be similar if overtime could be reduced.
Masks
During public comment, Tom Corbin asked, “are we ever going to get to the point where we don’t wear masks as visitors?”
Porter felt that day would eventually come, but did not think the same would be true for staff, at least in the short term.
“I think that healthcare will continue to wear masks no matter what. I don’t see us getting away from it,” he said, noting that it does offer advantages in stemming the spread of other illnesses besides COVID-19.
“I haven’t had a cold for two years,” he noted.
In a COVID-19 update, he said a recent outbreak was held in check much more than a December 2020/January 2021 outbreak that resulted in 32 positive tests among residents and seven deaths. That was also before the COVID-19 vaccine was available.
Nursing home officials feared a repeat when two residents tested positive this past December, but Porter said it has resulted in only eight total cases in the past two months, which were less serious and led to no deaths.
“That leads to my belief that the government is waiting to see what the effect the vaccines have had,” Porter said. “After this big surge is over, we’ll start to see some loosening, but what that will look like, I don’t know.”