MONTICELLO — Piatt County has apparently eaten more than $58,000 in COVID-related expenditures after the federal government turned down reimbursement for most of the $64,706 in claims it made last fall.
The purchases were not made by current Emergency Management Agency director Rob Bross, but he told the county board EMA committee Jan. 26 that federal officials had informed him in December that all but $6,279 of the claims were turned down.
No immediate breakdown was made for what was denied, but Bross said regulators pointed to one in particular: Rental of a fork lift used to unload emergency supplies purchased at the start of the pandemic, which cost about $21,000.
“The federal government in one of their emails said $21,000 for 10 weeks of forklift rental for $365 worth of PPE (personal protection equipment) and a couple of thousand dollars of hand sanitizer is not a proper, reimbursable expense,” Bross said.
Most of the COVID-related expenditures were made by former EMA director Mike Holmes, who held the post when the pandemic began in January of 2020 and was in the county employ until January of last year.
Holmes, who has a federal lawsuit pending against the county after his pay was reduced when he was on medical leave, was followed by two interim directors before Bross was hired last fall.
Bross was asked whether the lack of reimbursement will affect his budget in 2022. Because it had been spent in previous years, he said it should not, but it does mean the county is apparently out those dollars.
“That would have been on a previous budget year,” Bross said. “However, you’re talking about a $58,000 hole.”
He said he had difficulty finding paper trails, and has put a system in place so that history does not repeat itself.
“We’re going to have people sign for what they take, or what we give them, and we’re going to account for it,” he said.
Bross said there was evidence that hand sanitizer distributions were kept track of.
He said the only reason the county will receive the $6,279 in reimbursement is the work of County Finance Manager Linda Leach, who compiled the paperwork and submitted it for consideration.
“Linda actually did a lot of work for us getting it, so kudos to Linda. I want to thank her. Without that we would have got nothing,” Bross said.
Committee member Gail Jones thanked the EMA director for his work.
“Thank you for being open and having transparency. Thank you Linda for your part in getting this money back,” Jones said.
Less phones
Bross said he would cancel service for about 20 to 30 emergency, flip-style standby phones in possession of the EMA that are still in boxes and have never been activated.
About five Verizon ones will be kept, while 10 to 15 will be canceled. Fees on about 20 AT&T phones will also be terminated, he added.
The idea behind having phones from two carriers is to be covered in case one tower goes down, but Bross did not think it was worth the outlay.
“You’re looking at roughly $1,200 a year on cell phones. I just don’t see wasting that money for something you’ve never used,” he said.
Small monthly fees are being paid for each phone, even though the devices are not being used.
Bross felt that, between personal cell phones and emergency personnel with access to radios, that communication needs would still be taken care of, even in an emergency.
He was not sure the phone carriers would take the devices back. If not, he will dispose of them another way.
The contract cancellations will save at least $1,000 per year. In the past, the phones were also kept on standby — from two carriers — in case radio systems went out, or for volunteers brought in for emergency situations. But Bross said most emergency workers will have access to two-way radios and will not need a mobile phone. Five are being kept in case they are needed for events such as search and rescue attempts, which could entail volunteers.