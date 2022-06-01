FARMER CITY – Volunteers from the Farmer City Genealogical and Historical Society will restore the tombstones of those long since deceased at 1 p.m. June 5 at City Cemetery, 203 W. Clinton Ave.
The event, called Uprighting Our Heritage, will give people the opportunity to be a part of historical restorations by fixing aged tombstones. At Uprighting Our Heritage, people will learn how to clean tombstones to make them legible as well as reposition tombstones that are slanted or have fallen over.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring shovels of their own.
In the event of rain, the restoration will be moved to June 11.
“At the cemetery, many of these stones are falling over which is sad,” said Susan Ryan, Vice President of the FCGHS. “These stones are landmarks.”
This will be the second time in recent years that the FCGHS has undertaken tombstone rejuvenation.
On Sept. 25, 2021, the FCGHS and 13 volunteers came together to restore several gravestones, said Bob Tharp. Bob Tharp has spent the last 35 years restoring gravestones and, alongside his brother Butch, led volunteers in the resotration of 25 stones in September.
With proper care, these restorations will last for about 75 years, said Tharp. Opening up the restoration to volunteers means more people can learn how to properly take care of gravestones.
“Some of these stones were face down and I’ve had to dig under the sod to retrieve them,”
Tharp said. “Because of this event, people can understand the importance of preserving history.”
With Farmer City being founded in 1837, several tombstones in City Cemetery are over 150 years old and in need of repair.
Two of the founding families of Farmer City, the Danners and the Clearwaters, have graves in City Cemetery.
Ryan feels that the event will not only restore historical markers but also be a great way for members of the society to interact with each other and the community.
“Our mission is to further the education (of Farmer City),” Ryan said. “It’s a lot easier to see history when you’re out there.”
The Farmer City Genealogical and Historical Society is an organization founded with the intent to promote and research the history of Farmer City, according to the organization’s website.
They can be reached at admin@fcghsociety.org.