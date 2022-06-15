MONTICELLO — Monticello Main Street’s Monticello Farmers’ Market is set to kick off its 2022 season from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16.
The Market is on State Street in front of the Community Building in downtown Monticello. Support from Market sponsors, Kirby Medical Center and the Piatt County Farm Bureau, make the event possible.
The community is invited to the opening day of Market on the 16th and to return each Thursday through Oct. 3 for fresh, locally grown and made products.
This year’s Market features many of the mainstay farmers and makers, and welcomes a few newcomers as well.
“Every year we are amazed at the support and excitement for the Farmers’ Market that we see from farmers, artists, community groups, sponsors, and ofcourse from our Market shoppers!”, said Amanda Pankau, Monticello Farmers’ Market Manager.
Returning Market vendors include: BeSpoke Gift Company, Buds n Blooms, Blue in Green Photography, Central Illinois Bakehouse, Cozy Corner, Diamond’s Homestead, Henhouse Farms, Lancaster Flower Company, Koss Family Farms, New Hope Farms, Pura Vida Pets, Sager Farms, Sunset Acres and Mariah’s Mums. New vendors include: Compassionate Crumbs, Glow by Lola, and VIK.
The U of I Extension’s Master Gardeners will have garden and plant information to support the average home gardener this growing season. Other community groups will join throughout the season.
Community organizations may contact Main Street at info@monticellomainstreet.org for ideas on how to get involved.
All activities will be shared on the Monticello Farmers’ Market Facebook page.
About Main Street
Monticello Main Street, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded in 1996 by concerned local volunteers dedicated to preservation of the historic downtown and and strengthening community activity in the district. Monticello Main Street also plans and produces community events throughout the year, including the Monticello Farmers’ Market, Reds of Christmas, Whites of Spring and Music on Main events.
The mission of Monticello Main Street is to strengthen the vitality of Monticello’s Downtown by promoting civic pride, encouraging growth, and preserving and improving community involvement and resources. You can learn more about Monticello Main Street at www.monticellomainstreet.org