The Monticello High School Rotary Interact Club raised $732 for Piatt County Cares at its “Festival of Frights” on Oct. 28. In this photo, teacher Cara German gets into her role as a witch in handing out candy at the trunk-or-treat held as part of the festival.
featured
'Festival of Frights' raises $732 for Piatt County Cares
