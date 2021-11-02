Festival of Frights

The Monticello High School Rotary Interact Club raised $732 for Piatt County Cares at its “Festival of Frights” on Oct. 28. In this photo, teacher Cara German gets into her role as a witch in handing out candy at the trunk-or-treat held as part of the festival.

The Monticello High School Rotary Interact Club raised $732 for Piatt County Cares at its “Festival of Frights” on Oct. 28. In this photo, teacher Cara German gets into her role as a witch in handing out candy at the trunk-or-treat held as part of the festival.

Trending Food Videos