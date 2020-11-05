The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society has announced hours for its library, located in the Piatt County Office Building, 1115 N. State St., Suite 119.
The library will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9; and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 16, 23 and 30.
The library will be open only by appointment in December and January. Appointments can be made by calling 217-762-9997.
In addition, the society has canceled its annual dinner, which is usually held the first Tuesday in December.
Additional information on the society and library is available at www.piatthistory.org.