Monticello school students and staff observed holiday-oriented theme days as they finished out the first semester last week. At top, Monticello Middle School school had fun with ugly sweater day on Dec. 17: Front row — Tyler Fairchild and Alex Yandell; back row — MMS Assistant Principal Beth Poynton, MMS Principal Mark Hughes; substitute teacher David Walsh, Adison Sheppard and Isabella Beery.
Holiday spirit!
- Steve Hoffman
-
- Updated
Steve Hoffman
Editor
