MONTICELLO — An Honor Celebration and Parade to honor emergency personnel and veterans will be held in Monticello at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. It will follow a Monticello Main Street-sponsored back to school event that will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. in the downtown business area.
The parade will step off from the high school and proceed through the courthouse square and back to the high school. Information on the Peacemaker Project 703 — established by the family of police officer Chris Oberheim — will be available.
Following the parade, Monticello Main Street will continue the day of events with a band and outside libation area beginning at 7:30 p.m. The band 3 Gun Whiskey will provide the live music.