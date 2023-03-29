Judy A. Knopf, 76, of Thomasboro, passed away at 11 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Judy was born Sept. 6, 1946 in Carrollton, the daughter of John and Lillie (Combs) Long, Sr.
She is survived by her daughters, Dawn Somers of Urbana, and Mari Tiede (Andrew) of Thomasboro; granddaughter, Megan Somers-Mendoza (Marcelo); great-grandchildren, Gemma and Thea Mendoza; and sister Thelma Stoltz of Topeka, KS.
She was preceded by her parents, her brother John Long, Jr., and her sister, Barb Long Fredrickson.
Judy graduated from Monticello High School in 1964 and retired from the data entry department at Carle Lab. She enjoyed going to the movies, reading, gambling, playing cards, and country music. Most of all Judy loved spending time with her granddaughter, great grandchildren, and her “grand dogs”.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A private family interment will be held in Goose Creek Cemetery, DeLand.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation.
