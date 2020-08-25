Piatt County is down to just three active cases of COVID-19 and DeWitt County has just two after each county recorded one new case over the last three days.
Piatt County saw three cases recover between Aug. 22-24, and has totaled 76 positive tests since early April. DeWitt County has recorded 39 positive tests in that time period.
The new cases included a person with a home address in Mansfield who was exposed and is isolating outside of Piatt County.
DeWitt County's new case is in Clinton, and was exposed at work in a different county, according to an update by the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
Neither county is under the warning level in the county metrics found at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics.
According to those metrics, from Aug. 16-22 there were 218 tests taken by DeWitt County residents with a positivity rate of 2.3 percent. ICU bed availability is at 39.6 percent, well above the 20 percent target the state sets in its metrics.
The same week in Piatt County saw 605 tests taken with a positivity rate of 2 percent. ICU bed availability is also at 39.6 percent.