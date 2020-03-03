Families in the Monticello school district may pre-register children who will turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020 for Kindergarten at Lincoln School the week of March 9-March 13. Also, families with a student who will enter 1st grade in the fall who did not attend Monticello CUSD #25 schools for the 2019-2020 school year are asked to pre-register at Lincoln School as well. Registration hours are as follows:
–Monday, March 9 from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
–Tuesday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
–Wednesday, March 11 from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
–Thursday, March 12 from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
–Friday, March 13 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Please bring your child’s certified birth certificate (from the courthouse with a raised seal) with you to registration. Physical/immunization forms are due by Sept. 1, 2020.
Preschool screenings
Preschool screenings for the Monticello School District are scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 26. These screenings are for children from 3 to 4 years old. The screenings are not for children who will turn 5 before Sept. 1, 2020.
The screenings will take place in the Lincoln School Media Center. To schedule a screening use the following Sign-up Genius link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4FABA622A2FB6-preschool
The screening includes vision, hearing, speech, language, and developmental milestones. Parents should plan on approximately an hour for the screening to be completed.
Please make an appointment prior to the screening date to guarantee an available time.