Kirby Medical Center will offer the following Community Wellness events:
– Peaceful Eating Group: Meets from 9 to 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at Kirby Medical Center in Monticello. Registration is required by calling 217-762-1570.
– Eastern Illinois Foodbank distribution: From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Kirby Medical Group Clinic in Cerro Gordo. For more details, go to https://www.eifoodbank.org/help/mobile.html.
– New Reset Wellness Classes: From 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, March 5, 19 and April 2. Subjects will be Nutrition Basics, Exercise Basics, and Stress Response and Relaxation Skills. The class is free, but registration is required by calling 217-762-1570.