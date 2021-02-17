Try to help a retriever, and what do you get? I was preparing for my long journey. Michael had fixed his breakfast of eggs and toast and it was cooling on the counter while he helped me with the morning chores. I carried my grips to the car, and he fed the dogs. We each have a different method and routine to be sure the dogs don’t run away at breakfast time. Michael had hooked Cullen’s leash to the garage and Ursula was running free in the yard. That worked, except that Ursula was stymied by her tennis ball. It had frozen to the driveway. She tugged and tugged at it, but the freezing rain had made the driveway a solid sheet of ice inches thick, and it was stuck fast. I gave it a kick, and my toe felt how firmly it was frozen into the ice. But a second kick released it. Ursula made a dive and trotted to the door with the ball in her mouth. “Well,” I thought, “if she goes in, I can let Cullen off of his leash.” And so I did.
A few minutes later, I went inside myself, only to find Michael forlorn in the kitchen, his empty plate on kitchen floor. It was all my fault, so I fixed him a second breakfast before embarking on stage one of my journey. The first leg was a blur—the jaunt to the airport, the donning of double masks, a hoodie, and a plastic face shield. I looked like an astronaut, and I felt like a deep-sea diver. Everything was muffled and in slow motion. I felt protected by the airport’s protocol, and it was easy to stay away from everyone in my own little corner at the gate.
Flying over the Midwest gave me a view of the snow-covered fields—an eerie blue and grey patchwork: squares of snow outlined by a grid of county roads with grey shadows of clouds moving over the land, the seam of a meandering creek embroidered over the pattern. I daydreamed about sewing a quilt just like that. I knew I was getting close to Seattle when I saw Mount Rainier thrusting head and shoulders above the clouds. When we came down over the Sound, I texted our oldest, who was waiting to pick me up. We went to his new house where my new daughter-in-law greeted me. (They had a Covid elopement, so we missed the wedding. We’ll celebrate when we can all get together safely.) I got to meet the new Bernese Mountain puppy, who is already almost full size, and for a Berner, that’s big.
Now I am having a few days of rest and relaxation before I begin the really difficult leg of the journey. We walked around the new neighborhood where I took pictures of the stones in retaining walls (my Seattle obsession) and their micro-gardens of moss and other tiny plants. Our little hike let us check off one of the four views of the new neighborhood. Well, I discovered that we could actually see the first one from the back deck. It was an unusually clear day, and what on most days looks like a continuation of the grey clouds, today had a horizon of grey-green beneath blue sky. It was the Sound, which you can also see from a lookout on our walk. Another lookout showed us the snowcapped peaks of the Olympic Mountains. But the dogs were ready for home, so we would walk to capture the other sites (Mount Rainier and the Cascades) later.
Later it rained, so we decided to take a drive, looping around the city and ending at Golden Garden Park. We walked up the beach and watched the sun go down, sailboats motoring to return to port, a couple getting wedding photographs, their silhouettes against the sunset. Very restorative before my big journey. When I confessed to my firstborn my trepidation about the rest of the trip, he said, “Well, you just had a big birthday. You’re Bilbo Baggins leaving the Shire. Now it’s time for your adventure.” And so I journey on.
Venture in Beauty; Explore in Peace; Blessed Be
