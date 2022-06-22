MONTICELLO - Fraternal Lodge #58 held its sixth annual children’s fishing derby at Lodge Park in Monticello earlier this spring.
This year’s event was attended by 31 children and 36 parents.
The event started with a short talk about safety and the rules for the fishing derby.
After that, the children were provided with bait and converged on the pond for 75 minutes of catch and release fishing.
After the fishing was completed and the official catch tally was done, 264 fish were caught. Prizes were awarded in three different age categories for most fish caught and an overall prize for largest fish caught.
The winners of the most fish caught were awarded fishing poles and the winner of the largest fish caught was awarded a gift certificate from Field and Stream.
Winners of the most fish caught in the Pre-K through first grade were Samuel Walker-Webb and Celestia Kunz; second and third grade winners were Kamdyn Waggle and Addison Blacker; fourth grade and above winners were Christopher Kirkman and Mallory Barbee.
Addison Blacker was the winner of the largest fish caught.
All of the children present received a prize from the door prize drawing. After the prizes were presented, lunch was served to all the children and their parents.