The Monticello Farmers’ Market will return Thursday, June 17 and run from 3 to 6 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 7 at Livingston and State Streets. It is sponsored by the Piatt County Farm Bureau and Kirby Medical Center.
The market will include fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, a variety of meat products, flowers from the garden and more.
To find out what is going to be at market each week, go to the market’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/monticellofarmmarket or the Farmers’ Market page on Monticello Main Street https://monticellomainstreet.org/FarmersMarket