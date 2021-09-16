MONTICELLO — Monticello Hall of Fame recipients for 2020 and 2021 have been announced.
Recipients for 2020 are Marian Perkins Fox and Robert “Bob” Montgomery.
Awardees for 2021 are Mike Koon and Eric Stiverson.
Here is a little more about each hall of fame inductee.
Marian Perkins Fox
Marian Perkins was the valedictorian of the Monticello High School Class of 1942. She spent her life demonstrating “The Power of One” – the power of a single passionate person to make the world better.
Marian was offered two scholarships to the University of Illinois. Although girls were discouraged from studying science, Marian chose the chemistry scholarship. She graduated with high honors in 3½ years, setting a pioneering example. After college, she married and moved to Madison, Wisconsin. Expecting her first child, she became a teaching assistant at the University of Wisconsin at a time when women were generally barred from working when pregnant, resisting social pressure.
In the 1950s, Marian settled in the suburbs of Washington, DC. As mother to four sons, she served the PTA as Maryland State Historian and Magazine Editor, eventually becoming President of the Montgomery County Council of PTAs, promoting the interests of the county’s 125,000 public school students as an advocate for children.
In the 1970s, Marian became a federal health policy professional and shifted her civic focus to the League of Women Voters. She edited the League’s Voter’s Guide and developed programs to encourage new immigrants to participate in the political process. She pioneered the now-nationwide model of using the LWV to monitor polling sites.
Marian sewed extraordinary, prize-winning quilts for her local public library, the regional county government center, her church sanctuary, and the Ronald McDonald House at Children’s National Hospital. The Montgomery County Council declared her 80th birthday to be “Marian Fox Day,” honoring her life “full of joy, professional achievement, and volunteer service for the common good.” She also received the County’s “Path of Achievement” Award for community service by a senior citizen.
Marian Fox passed away on May 21, 2020, at age 95.
Robert “Bob” Montgomery
Robert “Bob” Montgomery graduated from Monticello High School in 1963. Bob was a two-year starter on both the basketball and football teams and was honored, as a senior, to be selected to the Okaw Valley All-Conference team. A National Honor Society member, he was also president and vice-president of his junior and senior classes.
Bob continued his education by attending and graduating from Illinois Wesleyan University. He was honored to serve Illinois Wesleyan as vice-president and president of the student senate his junior and senior years. Bob then received a Master’s Degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Illinois in 1968 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Illinois National Guard in 1972.
After graduation, Bob taught in the Bement school system for two years and then returned to his alma mater as the director of alumni affairs and annual giving at Illinois Wesleyan for four years. He then moved to Phillips University, now known as Northern Oklahoma College in Enid, Oklahoma, where he was the director of development and assistant to the president from 1973 through August of 1976. Bob and his wife, Peggy, were active in all communities in which they lived.
Bob’s successful career and life were cut short when he lost his life in an automobile accident in the fall of 1976. After his death, Illinois Wesleyan established the Robert M. Montgomery Outstanding Young Alumni Award to be given annually to a young alumni for outstanding professional and civic leadership. Phillips University renamed a portion of the Gantz Student Center to Montgomery Hall in his honor. One of the streets on campus was named “Montgomery Avenue”.
In 1977, Monticello High School established the Bob Montgomery Memorial MVP award to be awarded annually to the most valuable basketball player.
Bob Montgomery probably accomplished more in his nine years after college than most people do in a lifetime.
Mike Koon
Fans of University of Illinois athletics have grown accustomed to hearing Mike Koon’s voice. Since 1998, Mike has announced women’s basketball games for the Illini Sports Network and WDWS radio. Over the years, the 1989 Monticello graduate has been the full-time public address announcer for Illini football, volleyball, and softball while also being a regular arena voice at State Farm Center for Illini men’s basketball. He was the narrator for “Seniors to Remember,” a tribute to the careers of Illini greats Dee Brown and James Augustine.
From the time he was in single digits, Mike has had a passion for being behind the microphone. At an early age, he roamed the sidelines at Sages football games doing “play-by-play” into his portable tape recorder and was the field announcer for Monticello Little League games. While still in high school, he made his on-air debut as the play-by-play voice of Sages football and basketball games on WVLJ radio, covering teams that went deep into the post-season. He earned the Rotary Shield Award his senior year and was MHS’ Sons of the American Revolution honoree.
Mike pursued his craft at North Central College, where he announced high school and college games for the campus’ radio station WONC, which annually won college radio’s top honor, the Marconi Award, for sports excellence.
In addition to his sports announcing work, after being named North Central’s Most Outstanding Journalism student, Mike spent a combined 19 years in athletic public relations at North Central and Illinois. In 1995, he won the Dissinger Award for Administrative Managers as North Central College’s staff person of the year.
He was the lead publicist for North Central’s NCAA champion cross country and track & field programs, for Illinois’ national runner-up volleyball squad, and for the Big Ten champion Illini men’s golf team.
Mike has supported media communications efforts at the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, for the Sugar and Florida Citrus Bowls, and for nearly a dozen Women’s Final Fours.
Mike spent seven years in communications and marketing at the University of Illinois’ Grainger College of Engineering and is the Director of Sports, Events, and Film for Visit Champaign County.
Locally, Mike has served as an alderman on the Monticello City Council, has been a mentor in the CU 1-to-1 mentor program, and has been active in the Monticello Summer Singers.
He and his wife, Samantha, live in Monticello, and have a daughter, Stella.
Eric Stiverson
Eric Stiverson was a 1990 graduate of Monticello High School. Mr. Stiverson was a three-sport athlete and received varsity letters in Track, Basketball, and Football. He was co-captain of his football team his senior year and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In addition to athletics, he was an avid outdoorsman and very active in the Boy Scouts of America. He was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout after refurbishing the Lincoln-Douglas Historical Marker south of Monticello. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.
In 1991, Mr. Stiverson began his law enforcement career in the United States Marine Corps as a military police officer assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) in Quantico, VA. In 1993, President George Busch awarded Mr. Stiverson the Presidential Service Badge for honorable service to the White House. HMX-1 is a Marine Corps helicopter squadron responsible for the transportation of the President and Vice President of the United States, DOD officials, visiting heads of state, and other VIP’s designated by the White House Military Office. Mr. Stiverson served two presidents from 1991-1995 and conducted missions all over the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and Japan. In 1996, Mr. Stiverson finished his active duty service as a Sergeant with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Combat Development Command, Quantico, Va.
After leaving the military, Mr. Stiverson attended Illinois State University and received a BS in Criminal Justice Sciences. From 2005-2012, Mr. Stiverson served as a deputy sheriff for the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office in Monticello, IL, where he was assigned to patrol. In 2012, Mr. Stiverson transferred to the University of Illinois Police Department in Urbana, IL, where he currently serves as a detective.
Mr. Stiverson has been in law enforcement for over 20 years and has experience with several high-profile homicide investigations throughout his career. He is a member of the Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team and has been a state certified Lead Homicide Investigator since 2015. Mr. Stiverson has served as police liaison for numerous committees at the University of Illinois to include Students of Concern, Bias Awareness Response Team, and the Rape Awareness Prevention Committee. Mr. Stiverson has also served as an instructor at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute.
Mr. Stiverson has been married to his wife, Karen, for almost 20 years. They reside with their three children - Elizabeth, Ashley, and William - in Monticello, IL.