MONTICELLO — Local American Legion members recently found evidence of a little-known veterans organization that was founded during World War II and existed for about a decade.
While cleaning out some closets, the flag of the Mothers of World War II, Unit No. 4 was found.
“We pulled it out of its bag, and we had never heard of that,” current Hamm-Burke American Legion Post 101 Commander Nick Nichols said.
The relatively ornate, linen flag features light-colored lettering on a bright red field, with a red, white and blue shield in the middle. Gold tassels still trail from its edges.
After conducting some research, Nichols said “one of their primary efforts was to retrieve some of the bodies from the war and bring them back here.”
He said the organization helped bring the body of Robert Meece back to the county and get him interred in Cerro Gordo. Meece was killed in action on July 30, 1944 in the European theater.
Founded in February of 1943, it looks like the Monticello chapter of Mothers of World War II operated for about a decade, then either faded away or disbanded.
During its time, volunteers did their part for the war effort, and to help veterans upon their return. Their projects included donations of dollars and items to veterans hospitals, as well as sending clothing, toilet articles and food to servicemen still overseas. Donations were also made to Kirby Hospital, the DeWitt-Piatt County Health Council and the Red Cross.
A check of newspapers of the era state the original officers of the Monticello organization were: Nellie Allen, president; Kathryn Foran, first vice president; Olive S. Reed, second vice president; Gertrude B. Moery, financial secretary; Fay Keller, recording secretary and Ethel Perkins, sergeant at arms.
A Silver Tea celebrated the Mothers of World War II’s 10th anniversary on March 16 of 1953. The gathering at the Monticello Community Building included visitors from other units located in Bement, Decatur and Urbana.
Monticello President Alice Wrench ran the meeting, which including the singing of patriotic songs, talks by special speakers, an oral history of the unit, and a Silver Tea, which included tables “decorated with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and tall white candles.”
In March of 1953 the Mothers of World War II, Unit No. 4 made 100 favors that were sent to the Marion Hospital, and voted to ship 50 pounds of candy to the Jacksonville Hospital.
The Bement unit also survived until at least 1953. An article in the Journal-Republican notes then President Mrs. Scott Sutphen had announced her committees for the 1953-54 year.
Nichols is not sure what will be done with the flag that was found locally, but said it may eventually be put on display.