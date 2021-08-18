MONTICELLO — A new meeting format — with consent agendas and the public comment portion earlier in the agenda — received a thumbs up from the Piatt County Board chairman in its first run Aug. 11.
Proposed last month by county administrative consultant Bruce DeLashmit of Bellwether, one consent agenda took care of all the claims in one motion, while another allowed one vote to approve all appointments.
Last week’s board meeting lasted about 45 minutes, with board Chairman Ray Spencer crediting the new agenda for shaving minutes off the meeting’s duration.
“I think this new format is going to work very well. I think the board is going to like it,” Spencer said. “I think it’s going to speed up the meetings and speed up the process. I think it’s going to be very good.”
At the request of DeLashmit, board members also approved a formal public comment policy for its county board and committee meetings. Public comment was moved from near the end of the meeting to before most action items under the new agenda.
DeLashmit said the policy shows that the board offers a reasonable time for public input, which he said serves two purposes: Fulfilling a state mandate and to defend the county from Open Meetings Act complaints when it comes to public testimony.
“What it comes down to is, if you manage the process everything else will take care of itself. The process is what we landed on here,” DeLashmit said.
The ordinance quotes a portion of state law that says, “any person shall be permitted an opportunity to address public officials under the rules established and recorded by the public body.”
For Piatt County Board and committee sessions, the ordinance:
—Limits testimony to five minutes each, up from the two minutes before;
“Why did we land on five minutes? It’s the most reasonable amount of time that we see in peer counties,” DeLashmit said.
—continues the current practice of a sign-up sheet for those wishing to speak, which also establishes the order of speakers. Those who did not sign in can still talk, but will do so after all listed on the sign-up sheet have had their chance;
—speakers “may not use abusive language (profanity) or convey threats or any other conduct that would distract from good order and disrupt the public meeting.” In such cases the board chairman can call upon the county sheriff “to restore good order;”
—members of the public may also submit written statements to accompany or in lieu of public comment. A copy of such statements shall be made a part of the public meeting record.
The policy also recommends board members stay silent and not comment or rebut remarks to preserve “the public’s right to address the Piatt County Board.”
“Listen,” DeLashmit told the board in regards to public comment. “Don’t engage. That’s where you get in trouble.”
He noted the chair always has the option of obtaining more input from the public input later in the meeting.
Board member Shannon Carroll asked if the policy allowed for people to cede their time to other speakers to get them more than five minutes.
“What if they want to give their time to that one person? Is there anything in here that needs to deal with that, so you couldn’t have 20 people come in and sign up, and they can keep deferring their five minutes to one speaker?” Carroll said.
DeLashmit said there aren’t very many limits on public speaking spelled out in the Illinois Open Meetings Act.
“I have to believe that if something like that is occurring, you have something serious that is going on, and in that instance, tolerance is always going to be the best guide,” he said, noting he would check to see if there was anything in the attorney general guidelines that would limit the giving of time to other speakers.
“In OMA, there are very, very few ‘can’t do thats.’ The right to speak to their public officials is pretty solid,” DeLashmit said.
Raffle licenses
Those running raffles will now have an annual $25 license fee after a new ordinance was approved by the board. It was suggested by State’s Attorney Sarah Perry, who said the county should have a law on the books governing raffles.
In other action, the board:
—Heard that the Piatt County Mental Health Center has been awarded a $5,000 grant from Apex Clean Energy, which will be used to streamline behavioral health programs at the center;
— was told the Emergency Management Agency has a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment on hand;
— approved ordinances on the compensation of elected officials to align with new state law regarding stipends. DeLashmit said it would not change the salary of current local officials;
— approved contracts to install cybersecurity measures that were requested by the county insurance carrier. JANO Technologies, Inc. and MCS Office Technology will perform the work, expected to cost about $30,000;
— approved a $70,161.50 bid from Stark Excavating for culvert replacement in Goose Creek Township about 2.5 miles east of DeLand and 1.3 miles north of Illinois Route 10. Construction is expected to start in late October;
— heard from DeLashmit that the budget process was underway, with a first draft expected in September;
—approved an ordinance that leaves about $231,000 in self-insurance dollars in the county tort fund, now that the county does not self-insure. Among items the dollars can be used for: insurance costs, legal fees, court-ordered or agreed-to extraordinary expenses associated with the settlement of lawsuits and/or labor agreements; labor associated with risk management or insurance program management; and digital information storage and safeguarding for liability mitigation; and
— was asked by board member Randy Shumard if there would be a way to get an emergency siren budgeted for Milmine, which does not have one. A couple of reportedly dilapidated properties in Milmine also came up in discussion. Perry said she would look into measures that could be taken to clean them up.