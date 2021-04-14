MONTICELLO – Maple Point Supportive Living in Monticello has a new director.
Tori Tinsley of Champaign was introduced to the county board nursing home committee April 8. She started at Maple Point March 29.
“I just love the geriatric population,” Tinsley said, noting that it goes back to positive interactions with her grandmother, “her conversation and her wisdom.”
Tinsley grew up in the Champaign area, attending Judah Christian schools from seventh grade through her junior year of high school, then finishing out with her senior year at Champaign Centennial, graduating in 1998.
After obtaining a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University, she became a certified dementia coordinator.
Her employment history includes serving as a medical assistant at Carle, as the dementia coordinator at the Champaign County Nursing Home, and as administrator of Prairie Winds Supportive Living of Urbana and The Glenwood Assisted Living in Mahomet.
Tinsley started her career in care early.
“I kind of got into the medical field when I was 15 and volunteered for Covenant Medical Center.”
She has two teenage daughters, one who will attend the University of Missouri this fall.
“I am super excited to be on this journey,” she told the committee.
Tinsley takes over for Stacy Cribbs, who is transitioning into a new role as Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation Board liaison.