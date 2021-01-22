Piatt County elected a new resident judge in 2020 when Dana Rhoades defeated Suzanne Wells. Also elected was a new state’s attorney, Sarah Perry.
Here is a wrap up of local election news in 2020.
Jan. 15 – Area attorneys Kelly Griffith and Sarah Perry both announced they would run on the Republican ballot for Piatt County State’s Attorney in March. Incumbent Dana Rhoades had announced she would not run for reelection in order to pursue a Sixth Circuit judicial opening.
Jan. 22 – Monticello attorney Steve Thomas announced he would run as an Independent for the Sixth Judicial Circuit Piatt County resident judge seat.
March 11 – Monticello attorney Suzanne Jennings Wells has announced she will run for the Circuit Court Judge vacancy in Piatt County this November.
March 25 – Monticello voters defeated a proposal to change the city clerk position from elected to appointed by a vote of 839 to 422.
Sarah Perry won the Republican primary for Piatt County State’s Attorney. She garnered 1,139 votes, or 55.75 percent, to fellow Republican Kelly Griffith’s 904 votes (44.25 percent). There was no one on the Democtratic ballot.
Aug. 5 – It is officially a two-way race on the November ballot for the upcoming Sixth Judicial Court Judge opening in Piatt County. Piatt County attorney Suzanne Jennings Wells filed her nominating petitions to run under the party she formed, the “Lincoln Heritage Party.” She faces Republican candidate Dana Rhoades in the general election on Nov. 3. The winner will be sworn in as the replacement for retiring judge Hugh Finson.
Sept. 30 – Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election began Thursday, Sept. 24 in Illinois. The ability to vote prior to the official election day is not new, but in a pandemic year voters may be considering those options more than in the past.
Oct. 21 – Two Monticello attorneys are on the ballot for the Sixth Judicial Circuit’s Residing Piatt County judge on the Nov. 3 ballot. Longtime Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades won the Republican primary in March, and will be challenged by new party candidate Suzanne Wells, who is on the ballot as the Lincoln Heritage Party candidate.
Nov. 11 – Some high schoolers in Cerro Gordo and Bement stepped up their civic leadership last week to serve as election judges in Piatt County, including Luke Dobson, Riley Brandenburg, Haven Daly and Curtis Kalk.
Voter turnout was 79.69 percent in Piatt County, as 9,875 cards were cast out of 12,391 registered voters. That does not include mail-in votes postmarked by Nov. 3 but yet to be received, which can be counted until Nov. 17.
Three-term Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades will be the new Sixth Judicial Circuit’s Piatt County resident judge in December after defeating fellow Monticello Attorney Suzanne Wells Nov 3.Rhoades, a Republican, garnered 61.5 percent of the vote, topping the unofficial vote totals by a 5,815 to 3,647 margin. She will replace Hugh Finson, who is retiring from the bench.
Dec. 9 – Sworn into office in Piatt County were: Dana Rhoades, Sixth Circuit resident judge; Sarah Perry, state’s attorney; and Seth Floyd, circuit clerk.