Crime and court news dominated the most read stories on www.journal-republican.com for 2021. Based on page views, the top web stories were:
1. “Champaign police officer from Monticello killed in shooting,” published on May 19
2. “More details on Hammond murder revealed in court hearing,” Oct. 20
3. “Monticello Casey’s robbed,” Sept. 17
4. “Hammond murder may be connected to area-wide thefts,” Jan. 29
5. “DeLand-Weldon teacher files in court against mask, vaccine mandates,” Oct. 14
6. “New county sheriff appointed,” June 9
7. “Man injured in dog fight in Cisco,” Nov. 24
8. “Aggravated DUI nets 11 years in prison,” Nov. 10
9. “Monticello couple earns Kona Ice Franchise,” June 16.
Stories 11 through 20: Freedom Festival on for 2021, Police called to D-W board meeting, Monarch Brewery now Monarch Event Center, Rare brain tumor does not deter Monticello man, Former Blue Ridge tech coordinator accused of wire fraud, State Senator concerned about local Secretary of State office complaints, County chair asked about non-appointment, New assistant principal named for Monticello Middle School, Mansfield woman proves she is ‘Tough as Nails’, Monticello woman injured in I-57 crash.