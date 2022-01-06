Reopening as the pandemic eased, at least for a while, businesses had difficulty filling open positions throughout 2021. For example, a City of Monticello job board in March listed more than 60 businesses in Piatt County looking to hire, advertising about 120 job openings.
Some notable business people died during the year, including longtime car dealer Bill Abbott and restaurant owner Pete Bergstrom.
Kirby Medical Center was active, constructing a $2.6 million primary care clinic in Atwood, and announcing a new, 38,200 square foot therapy building in Monticello that should begin construction in 2022.
Here are some of the notable business happenings in Piatt County from 2021.
Jan. 13 — After a 10:30 a.m. closing on the sale of Bill Abbott, Inc. to Rick Ridings, Inc. on Jan. 11, a ribbon cutting and open house was held at the former Abbott dealer location in Monticello that afternoon.
Jan. 27 — The Kirby Medical Center governing board on Jan. 20 approved the building of a new, $2.6 million Kirby Medical Group primary care clinic on US 36. The construction will replace the current building at 108 S. Main Street in Atwood where the clinic has been for more than 25 years.
Feb. 3 — Pete Bergstrom of Monticello, the owner of the restaurant “Bergie’s Place,” passed away. He was 61 years old.
Feb. 10 — Jeff Clodfelter reached his 50th anniversary as an employee of State Farm Insurance. He retired later in the year.
Feb. 24 — Tatman Village in Monticello began constructing duplexes which will be sold to those 55 years old and up.
March 3 — A City of Monticello job board listed more than 60 businesses looking to hire, advertising about 120 job openings.
March 24 — The Monarch Brewing Company in Monticello became the Monarch Events Center. Housed in a renovated Methodist church building, the space is now leased to Nelson’s Catering.
March 31 — The Kirby Foundation and Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation announced ‘significant’ gifts had been received from the estate of Richard and Ann Skagenberg.
April 28 — Lisa Shreffler Photography held a grand opening at the business’ new location, a studio at 108 E. Livingston St. in Monticello.
May 5 — Representatives of the Monarch Event Center, Nelson’s Catering, Piatt County, the City of Monticello and the Monticello Chamber of Commerce gathered at a ribbon cutting at Monarch on April 29. Nelson’s is leasing the space as a regional home for its Central Illinois catering business.
The 136-year-old Monticello building that houses Bespoke Gift Company is an old building but with a modern power supply. Owners Jeff Zumwalt and Tasha Dunaway installed solar panels on the roof of the building located on the Courthouse Square.
May 12 — Luke Feeney and David Brown were named to the Kirby Medical Center governing board of directors.
June 2 — Leah Bodine, the owner of Blue Dragonfly Catering, is the new operator of the Greenhouse Cafe at Allerton Park & Retreat Center.
June 9 — Julie and Kerrick Leatherwood earned a Kona Ice franchise that includes most of Piatt County.
Aug. 4 — Lando’s Barbershop in Mansfield and Salon 101 in Bement both offered free back-to-school haircuts.
Aug. 18 — The Kirby Foundation announced that John Frerichs and William (Bill) Hayworth had been named to its board of directors.
Monticello native Andrew Clodfelter said he will open Rad Lad Games at 415 E. Main St. in Mahomet.
Aug. 25 — After 28 years in the hospitality business, former 3 Ravens Food and Spirits owner Brad Peters says he is done cooking for others after selling the Monticello restaurant to employee Beth Taylor and her husband Brandon.
Sept. 1 — A retirement party was held for State Farm Insurance Agent Jeff Clodfelter, who worked for the company 51 years. Welcomed was new Monticello agent Dalten Temples.
Sept. 8 — Brown Bag Deli Restaurant in Monticello unveiled some new décor, including a floor-to-ceiling mural in the large dining room of the restaurant. The artwork was completed by local artist Melanie Brine.
Sept. 29 — Kirby Medical Center said it was researching the possibility of constructing a 38,200-square-foot building to house larger spaces for therapy services and its KMC Active gym. Hospital officials confirmed later in the year the effort would be pursued, and would include a therapy pool.
Oct. 27 — Area business leaders reflected on the impact car dealer Bill Abbott had on the car business. Mr. Abbott died at the age of 84 on Oct. 19.
Dec. 29 — Kirby Medical Center was recognized for excellence in health care by the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network.