Violent crime may not have exploded in Piatt County like it did in some larger area counties in 2021, but several serious crimes still affected the county. Michael Brown, 64, of Hammond, was shot to death in his garage in the middle of the night on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Later in the year, three people were arrested, with the trials for two of them scheduled for April of 2022.
In May, the shooting death of Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim, a Monticello resident, reverberated across the area, as fellow officers and Monticello residents aided the Oberheim family: Wife Amber and daughters Hannah, Avery, Addison and Aubree.
Mrs. Oberheim responded by forming a charitable foundation, Peacemaker Project 703 — in support of law enforcement.
The Monticello city council also decided to name its 30-acre recreation area effort after Mr. Oberheim.
Here is a wrap of crime and courts news in Piatt County last year.
Feb. 3 — Piatt County and Illinois State Police were investigating the shooting death of Michael Brown, 64, of Hammond, who was shot to death in his garage about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Local officials — including county sheriff David Hunt and state’s attorney Sarah Perry, expressed concerns about the recently-approved state criminal justice reform bill.
Feb. 10 — Former Piatt County Emergency Services Agency Director Mike Homes sued Piatt County, alleging a cut his pay while he on FMLA leave violated federal law.
Feb. 17 — Former Blue Ridge school technology coordinator Joshua O. Raymer, 45, of Clinton was charged with mail fraud in federal court. He was accused of a scam that initially cost the school district about $336,000. Raymer pleaded guilty a short time later, and was sentenced to 33 months in prison.
Justin D. Slade, 35, of Urbana was charged with drunken driving after a crash that killed Tristan Brannin, 23, of Weldon.
March 24 — Former Bement and Meridian school superintendent Daniel Brue pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from those school districts. Court document stated he would pay back $76,576 to Bement and $223,777 to the Meridian district.
Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt announced he would retire from the post on July 1.
May 26 — The area was mourning the death of Champaign police officer Christopher Oberheim. The Monticello man was killed on duty May 19 after responding to reports of a domestic disturbance in Champaign. Thousands lined the streets of Monticello during a procession that traveled through the city on its way to Decatur.
The 44-year-old father of four was also known for his love of coaching softball.
“Chris used to coach recreation softball for us, then moved on to travel teams. He loved coaching,” Monticello Assistant Recreation Director Mindy Condis said.
Hundreds lined the streets a week later as a funeral procession made its way to the Monticello Township Cemetery. Residents showed their love and respect in different ways. Stanley Vaughan, who owns a State Street home, trimmed his iris garden so that it featured a single flower.
“I trimmed all the others around it, and that’s his flower, honoring him,” Vaughan said.
Jessica Buescher made T-shirts as a fundraiser for the Oberheim’s family, emblazoned with his badge number — 703. She had sold 2,000 shirts in about a week.
In related news, Champaign County prosecutors determined the shooting death of the citizen involved in the Oberheim and Jeffrey Creel case was justified.
July 7 — The Oberheim family continues to recover, and said that “they have felt the love of countless people, both inside and outside and outside of law enforcement,” since the death of police officer Christopher Oberheim.
Justin D. Slade, 35, of Urbana, was still awaiting trial for felony DUI related to a head-on accident on Route 10 near DeLand that killed Tristan Brannin of Weldon. Slade was still recovering from injuries he received in the accident.
July 14 — Mason Brown, 37, of Monticello was found guilty of neglect of his uncle in a home they shared, and of animal cruelty for two dogs that had to be euthanized. The case related to the death of Brown’s uncle, Ronald Blankenship, who was found dead in his bedroom in 2018. Police called the conditions filthy and deplorable in the home.
July 21 — Randy A. Younker, 53, of Monticello was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault after a two-day trial in Piatt County. The jury deliberated just 46 minutes before finding him guilty of assaulting a juvenile girl in Monticello between 2017 and 2019.
July 28 — Two former school employees were sentenced to prison for defrauding two area school systems. Former Bement School Superintendent Daniel Brue was sentenced to 33 months in prison for stealing money from both that and the Meridian school districts. Former Blue Ridge technology coordinator Joshua Raymer was sentenced to 30 months for stealing from that school district.
Aug. 18 — Mason Brown was sentenced to five years in prison for neglect and animal cruelty convictions.
Aug. 25 — Repeat sex offender Randy A. Younker, 53, of Monticello was sentenced to 38 years in prison for a conviction of sexually assaulting a child.
Sept. 1 — Justin Slade pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and faced up to 14 years in prison in relation to an accident near DeLand that resulted in the death of another driver.
Sept. 15 — Wayne H. Kruger, 73, of Litchfield, was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison for defrauding several banks in Central Illinois, including the State Bank of Cerro Gordo and State Bank of Bement.
Sept. 22 — Monticello police were searching for two men who robbed a Casey’s Convenience Store in Monticello.
Oct. 6 — Three people were charged in the shooting death of Michael Brown, 65 in Hammond. Charged were Blayton M. Cota, 19, of Granite City; Jerome Schmidt, 17, of Springfield, who was charged as an adult; and a 16-year-old male from Springfield, who may also be charged as an adult.
After a four-day trial, it took a six-person Piatt County jury one hour to find Christie Brown guilty of criminal neglect of her brother, Ronald Blankenship, and animal cruelty.
Oct. 27 — A security camera first alerted a Hammond man to intruders peering into his garage on the night he was murdered in January. Details of the murder of Michael Brown were presented in a preliminary hearing for two of the three charged with Mr. Brown’s murder.
Nov. 24 — Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross was injured after being reportedly rammed by a semi-tractor during an attempted traffic stop in Hammond on Nov. 15. Arrested was Corey L. Larimore, 52, who was charged with several felonies.
Neal A. Evans, 51, formerly of Monticello, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for receipt and possession of child pornography.
Dec . 1 — Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross relayed the life-threatening incident when the driver of a semi-trailer backed into him during a traffic stop in Hammond.
“I threw the vehicle into reverse to get out of his way, cause I didn’t want to get run over. If that was the case, I was done,” Bross said. He was on limited duty after suffering a concussion. Corey Larimore of Atwood pled not guilty to several felony charges levied after the incident.
Piatt County Sheriff’s Police are investigating an animal fight in Cisco on Nov. 23 that left one man injured and his dog dead. The deceased dog’s owner received more than 30 dog bites from two pit pulls that sent him to the hospital.
Former Farmer City police officer Lara A. Davis, 36, filed a federal lawsuit against the city, saying she was paid less than her male co-workers for a similar job as school resource officer.
Dec. 15 — Trials for two of the three charged in the Hammond murder of Michael Brown were moved from January until April.