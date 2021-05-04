Since 2010, Tractor Supply has partnered with 4‑H to help create ‘Opportunity4All’ and raise more than $14 million through the Paper Clover campaign.
DeWitt and Piatt counties 4-H invite the community to participate in this fundraising event.
Paper clovers are available for purchase until May 9 at the Clinton and Monticello Tractor Supply Company stores. Displays showing local 4-H activities are also in the store.
Ninety percent of donations directly support Illinois 4-H youth. The remaining ten percent support the national mission of 4-H. One hundred percent of funds raised through the bi-annual Paper Clover campaign directly benefit 4‑H youth.