Calling All Superheroes: Discover your superpower with 4-H is a fun, hands-on virtual 4-H event open to all children in Kindergarten through second grade. Take this great opportunity to introduce your child to the wonderful world of 4-H and do it from the comfort of your own home.
The first of this six-session virtual ZOOM event will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 3. Additional sessions will be January 7, February 4, March 4, April 1, and May 6. Sessions will be theme-based and offer educational opportunities and activities in different areas such as art, science, agriculture, and animals.
“We’re excited to offer this fun, hands-on learning targeted towards younger elementary,” says 4-H Extension Educator Jamie Boas. “Kids will get to know others and share what they’re doing.”
There is a fee for this event that includes 4-H membership and all supplies for the six sessions. A link to the ZOOM event will be emailed once registration is completed. Supply pick will be at all three Extension offices. Deadline to register is November 30. Visit go.illinois.edu/dmpEvents to sign your superhero up today! For questions regarding this program, please contact Jamie Boas at kleissjm@illinois.edu or call 217-762-2191.
4-H Family Night
Families often find it difficult to spend quality time together. Busy lives, work schedules, and other commitments have families running here and there. DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt 4-H has a solution to this problem: a virtual 4-H Family Night.
Join Macon County 4-H staff from 6 to 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month beginning November 17 for 4-H virtual Family Night. Families will enjoy an evening of crafts, games, prizes, and activities via ZOOM, and all from the comfort of their own home.
“This is an opportunity for families to connect and engage with 4-H as well as other families and community members,” says 4-H Extension Educator Trinity Johnson. “This has been a difficult time to navigate for all of us, but 4-H is committed to creating innovative, fun, and educational experiences for all.”
A 4-H membership is not required to participate in this free event, but families are asked to register online by November 16 at go.illinois.edu/dmpEvents. A ZOOM link will be emailed once registration is completed. For more information about this program, please contact Trinity Johnson at trinityj@illinois.edu.
If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event, please contact 217-877-6042. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.