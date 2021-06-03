CLINTON — From cupcakes to cattle, dogs to drones, 4-H does it all. The culmination of these projects and programs are the 4-H shows. The Horse Show, Livestock Show, and General Project Show support the talents of hundreds of area youth.
After having a virtual show in 2020 and planning for a private show in 2021, DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt Extension are pleased to announce their 2021 show will revert to its original format and schedule. They will now be open to the public and exhibitors will not have a guest limit. People that have been fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask. Children 12 and under will still be required to wear a mask.
The Horse Show will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 and 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. The Livestock Show and General Project Show will take place from July 9 to July 12. All shows will be held at the DeWitt County 4-H Fairgrounds, 7564 Business 51, Clinton, IL 61727. Find a complete schedule with dates and times at go.illinois.edu/DMPShowbook2021.
Judges evaluate every project and award ribbons. Top projects receive trophies, plaques, and awards donated by local community sponsors. Best of Show and State Fair awards will be announced during the awards presentation at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Please contact County Director Doug Harlan at dharlan@illinois.edu or call 217-762-2191 for further information.
The 4-H program is provided through University of Illinois Extension and is open to youth ages 8 to 18. Youth learn skills for living by participating in individual or group learning experiences related to more than 200 project areas. More information about Extension and 4-H is available at go.illinois.edu/dmp.
