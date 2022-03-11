MONTICELLO — The Allerton Park Glow is getting painted green for St. Patrick’s Day and 4-H is joining in on the fun.
Come join DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt County 4-H for a walk through Allerton Park’s Shamrockin’ Glow. The 4-H booth will be set up in the main parking lot, near the restrooms. Stop by and pick up a scavenger hunt page. Follow the clovers through the park and return your completed page to the 4-H staff for a cup of hot chocolate.
4-H Family Fun Night at A Shamrockin’ Flow will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 19 at Allerton Park, 515 Old Timber Rd., Monticello. This event is free, but a per car donation to Allerton Park is suggested.
For more information, please contact Kendra Wallace, 4-H youth development coordinator, at kendraw3@illinois.edu or call 217-762-2191.