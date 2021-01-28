Payton Fuller is a member of the small but mighty girls’ swim team at Monticello. The sophomore was part of the trio of girls who earned sixth place at the Champaign Central Sectionals. Fuller was an All-Area Honorable Mention for her accomplishments during the 2020 season.
Q: What is your favorite part of swimming?
A: The community. Every swimmer I know is always trying to support one another. I think that type of community is something everyone should experience.
Q: What motivates you?
A: My motivation comes from just wanting to do well. I’m pretty competitive, so that’s a big part of my motivation to do well and put in the hours.
Q: What is your definition of success?
A: I think success is different for everyone, but, for me, it’s just meeting goals I set for myself. I never feel as successful as I do when I accomplish a big goal I set.
Q: Who is your hero?
A: I know it’s cheesy, but my mom is definitely my hero. She is so supportive of everything I do and is constantly being a good role model for me.
Q: What do you want to do after high school?
A: Obviously nothing is set in stone, but one thing I’m positive I want to do is travel to as many places as I can.
Q: If you could travel anywhere for free, where would you go?
A: If I could go anywhere for free, it’d have to be Iceland. I think it’s so stunning and looks so wonderful to visit.
Q: If you had a warning label, what would it say?
A: Warning: talks in a British accent way too much
Q: If you could bring one fictional character to life, who would it be?
A: This is such a hard question, but after some time of thinking, I decided on my favorite book character from the Throne of Glass series, Aelin Galathynius. I just think she’d be a really fun character to have around.
Q: What would be the title of your memoir?
A: If I’m honest, I have zero ideas about what I’d want my memoir to be called. Exactly no ideas whatsoever.